Hudson Valley Boy, 10, Dies After Courageous Battle With Brain Cancer

A 10-year-old Westchester boy has died following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Raymond “Ray Ray” Sanchez of Ardsley died Sunday, Sept. 1 after fighting the disease for 16 months.

Those who knew him say that he was a true fighter who was “destined for greatness,” inspiring members of the community throughout his battle and never giving up on overcoming hardship.

Ray Ray is survived by his parents, Nicole and Raymond Sanchez; his twin brother, Robert Sanchez; his grandparents, Robert and Rene Baulieu (also known as Poppy & Nanny); his grandparents, Yvonne (also known as momma) and Joseph Sanchez; his aunts and uncles, Candace, Wally, Bobbi, Robert, Jonathan and Charlene; his cousins, Deanna, Samantha, Robert (little Rob), Bellah and Mackynzi along with many other cousins and great aunts and uncles.

Ray Ray was also known for his love of animals - specifically, puppies - as well as WWE, Minecraft, the color blue and accents, according to his obituary. He had such a deep love for animals and accents that he mentioned on one of his school reports that he wanted to be an Australian veterinarian and marry a British woman. Ray Ray also had goals of visiting Africa and going on a safari.

“His laugh, smile, upbeat personality, strength and charm will never be forgotten,” reads his obituary page. “Ray Ray was and continues to be a ray of sunshine.”

Ray Ray’s wake is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home (64 Ashford Avenue in Dobbs Ferry). The funeral service will take place Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church (North Broadway in Irvington). It will be followed by the burial at Ferncliff Cemetery (Secor Road in Hartsdale).

