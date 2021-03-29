Funeral Plans Announced For Fallen Rockland Firefighter

Funeral services have been set for Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd who was killed during a massive blaze at a Rockland County assisted living facility.

Lloyd, 35, who had volunteered with the department for more than 15 years, died while rescuing residents during the fire that started around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley.

During the fire, Lloyd, who moved to Spring Valley as a boy and played football for Spring Valley High School, was on the building's third when he called a mayday and then went missing.

It would take searchers nearly an entire day to locate his body which was then transported by a solemn procession of firefighters and first responders.

His identity was confirmed by the medical examiner's office the next day.

Lloyd's funeral will be held at the Palisades Credit Union Park Boulder Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Drive in Pomona at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.