Former Town Supervisor In Hudson Valley Who Was Longtime Designer For IBM Dies

A former supervisor of a Hudson Valley town who was a longtime mechanical designer for IBM has died.

Louis Foscaldi, a resident of Highland, New York, and Vero Beach, Florida, died on Wednesday, July 20 at age 91, according to his obituary.

He was born in the Bronx and was a graduate of DeWitt Clinton High School.

Foscaldi served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952 through 1954, his obituary said.

He went on to study mechanical engineering and work at IBM as a mechanical designer until 1991.

He was also elected and served two terms as the supervisor of the Town of Lloyd in Ulster County from 1970 through 1974, his obituary reported.

Foscaldi is survived by his wife, Arlene Crawford, and his sons, Louis, Michael, and son-in-law Richard Horridge, and his his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his first wife Judith Fortunato, his daughter, Valerie, and his brother, Vincent, according to his obituary.

Foscaldi had a love of finance, investing, history, politics, and baseball, his obituary said.

"While the information above outlines Lou’s life and provides a timeline of his journey, it cannot capture the man he was and the gifts he gave," his obituary reads. "Lou’s love of life, his kindness and infectious personality endeared him to those fortunate enough to know him. The love of his family and immense circle of friends are a testament to his life."

Calling hours are set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home in Highland.

A Mass of Christian Burial is set for 12:15 p.m. on Monday, July 25, at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Highland.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.