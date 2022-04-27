Former Hudson Valley Resident Who Was Counselor Dies At 41

A former Westchester County resident who worked as a counselor for more than a decade has died suddenly at age 41.

Erik Volper died on Thursday, April 21, after he collapsed while running on the treadmill from an unknown heart issue, according to his obituary.

Volper was a former resident of Larchmont.

"Erik worked as a counselor for teens and adults for the last 12 years, helping them manage a myriad of challenges, always from a stance of compassion and non-judgemen," his obituary reads. "In his free time, he volunteered with different organizations that mentor at-risk youth in Austin, Texas, where he moved in 2015."

Volper was also passionate about playing soccer and had a love of animals.

He was the son of Hillary and the late Ron Volper, the brother of Mandy and brother-in-law of Sandy Krohn, and the uncle of Ryan and Juliette, his obituary reads.

Just Mind Counseling, located in Austin, shared a post in honor of Volper on Facebook.

"Erik was a very special person and it was a privilege to work with him," the organization said. "He cared deeply about helping others and worked hard to grow his capacity to help and serve others. This element of Erik was touching to witness – his duty to serve and the passion he got from it."

Volper's funeral was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 27, at Larchmont Temple.

His family will sit Shiva that evening in Larchmont Temple's Garden Room from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

