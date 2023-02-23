Triple-Fatal Fire IDs: Victims Were All Members Of Young Orange County Family

The victims of a horrific fire that consumed a Hudson Valley home have been identified as a young family of three.

According to Chana Gellman Burston, co-director of the Chabad Of Orange County, the three were members of the Chabad and identified them as Kalman Goldstein, his wife Sarah, and 7-year-old daughter Miriam.

The fire took place in Orange County around 12:55 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 at 44 Highland Ave., in the village of Monroe, according to the Monroe Police.

"Please say a prayer and do an extra good deed in honor of this beautiful family that was taken way too soon in a horrific fire last night in Monroe," Burston said. "We are truly devastated and in shock from this tragedy."

Burston went on to describe the parents as "loving and kind" who drove their daughter close to an hour each day to receive a Jewish education at Tenafly Chabad Academy in Bergen County.

"We feel blessed to have known this family and shocked and heartbroken by this loss," she added.

This remains a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

