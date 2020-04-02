Contact Us
Tractor-Trailer Crash Knocks Out Power To Hundreds In Area

A tractor-trailer took out three utility poles and a transformer, leaving hundreds without power. Photo Credit: Town of Tuxedo Police
Hundreds were left without power after a tractor-trailer struck three utility poles and felled multiple power lines in Orange County, officials said.

A spokesperson from Orange & Rockland Utilities said that shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, a truck driver on Long Meadow Road near Route 17A in Tuxedo took down the poles and a transformer, leaving approximately 600 area residents without power.

The crash led to a temporary closure on Route 17A between Route 17 and Benjamin Meadow Road. The roadway was reopened shortly after noon on Tuesday afternoon. Schools were forced to make adjustments for dismissing students and cell service was reportedly impacted.

Power was restored to hundreds early in the afternoon, with complete restoration reported by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

