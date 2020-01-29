Toddler Shot During Triple-Fatal Home Invasion Clings To Life

A 3-year-old boy shot during a home invasion that killed three family members is fighting for his life.

The child was shot multiple times on Sunday, Jan. 26, at an Orange County home on Route 300 in Chadwick Lake Park in the Town of Newburgh.

During the shooting incident, the child's parents, Jimmy Crisantos, 27, Shatavia Crisantos, 26, and another child, 9-year-old Giovanni Tambino, the son of Shatavia from a previous relationship, were killed, according to Town of Newburgh Police Chief Donald Bruce Campbell.

Officials at Westchester Medical Center said the child is in critical, but stable condition.

Following the shooting, police arrested Kaliek Goode-Ford, 30, of Newburgh, who was charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

A third child was also in the home but was unharmed, police said.

The chief said Goode-Ford knew the victims and didn't believe the slayings were a random act of violence.

Goode-Ford, who was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 28 to seven years in prison for prior gun possession charges, has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

A GoFundMe page set up to help cover the funeral expenses for the family has raised just over $6,000 of the $30,000 goal.

