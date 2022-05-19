'Short, Stocky Men' Wanted As Extras In Short Film Shooting In Hudson Valley

If you’re a short, stocky man looking for your 15 minutes of fame, this could be the casting call for you.

Hudson Valley Casting is in search of non-union actors to appear as extras in a short film being shot in Orange County in Port Jervis on Tuesday, May 24, the company said.

Besides being short and stocky, aspiring stars should also be between 20 and 30 years old.

The scene being shot involves a fight scene, so stage combat training is a plus, but not required, the company said.

Those hired will be paid $150 for a day of work.

Applicants can email their name and contact information, along with a recent full length picture, to HudsonValleyExtrasCasting@gmail.com, with the subject line Rocky’s Deli.

