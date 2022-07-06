Rockland Duo Sentenced For Violent Beating, Carjacking

A Hudson Valley duo have been sentenced to prison for their part in a brutal carjacking and beating of an area man who was left for dead.

Rockland County residents Dwayne Hicks, age 28, of Spring Valley, and Tnaiya Williams, age 27 of New City, were sentenced on Tuesday, July 5 for the February 2021 crime, according to the Office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Hicks was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Williams to 44 months, the US Attorney's Office said.

According to court documents, on Feb. 28, 2021, Hicks lured a victim to a residence in New City. Once the victim arrived, Hicks, Williams, and multiple other assailants viciously attacked the victim.

During the attack, the group forced the victim to strip naked, stole his personal belongings, including the keys to his car, then beat the victim with a baseball bat, belts, and their hands, and repeatedly slashed and stabbed the victim with a large knife, court documents show.

The victim ultimately fled, after being left, naked and covered in blood, in a pile of snow, and some of the assailants drove off in the victim’s car.

