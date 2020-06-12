Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Rockland Accepting Applications For Police/Patrol Officers Offered Every Four Years

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Want to become a police officer? Rockland County is holding exams.
Want to become a police officer? Rockland County is holding exams. Photo Credit: Pixabay

For those out there with dreams of becoming a police officer, now is the time to fill out an application for the exam that is only offered every four years.

The Rockland County Department of Personnel is currently accepting applications for police/ patrol officers for the exam that will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26. 

The last filing deadline for the upcoming exam is Wednesday, July 15.

There are also examinations for Spanish, French/Creole, and Yiddish speaking officers, the department said.

If interested, a separate application must be submitted for each examination.

The exam, scheduled every four years, will be offered at several locations throughout the county.

There are several ways to apply, both online, by mail, and in-person at the Rockland County Department of Personnel, 50 Sanatorium Road, Building A, 7th Floor, in Pomona.

General Information on taking a civil service examination in Rockland County is available at https://mycivilservice.rocklandgov.com/.

Questions? Contact the Rockland County Department of Personnel at 845-364-3737 or by email at RCPersonnel@co.rockland.ny.us.

