Recall Issued For Yellowfin Tuna Steaks

The FDA announced that there has been a yellowish tuna steak recall after several consumers fell ill from eating the products.

On Friday, Sept. 6, Alfa International Seafood announced that it is recalling refrigerated, wild-caught yellowfin tuna loins because of potentially elevated levels of histamine.

The recalled items were labeled as either Yellowfin Tuna Steaks or Seasoned Yellowfin Tuna Steaks and were sold from either the service counter or tray-packed in a display case. The tuna loins were sold from Tuesday, Aug. 20, through Saturday, Sept. 7 and had sell-by dates between Wednesday, Aug. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 14.

According to the FDA, there have been five reported illnesses from people eating the affected tuna products.

“While the company feels these were isolated incidents, it has initiated this voluntary recall to take to take every precautionary measure when it comes to customers’ health and safety,” the FDA noted.

Elevated levels of histamine can produce an allergic reaction called histamine or scombroid fish poisoning that may result in symptoms that generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish.

The most common symptoms of histamine are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives, and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

The symptoms typically resolve within several hours without medical intervention. However, each individual may experience symptoms differently.

