Pasta Product Shipped Nationwide Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

A pasta product that was distributed and sold nationwide is being recalled due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the food.

Texas-based Garland Ventures announced a voluntary recall of 1,095 cases of “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells” trays because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide to multiple retail stores.

According to the FDA, the “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells” come in 10.76-ounce containing shells with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and parsley, and packed in an aluminum foil container with clear lid marked by lot number F080SS/F090SS on the bottom of the label.

The potential for contamination was discovered during routine inspections. Garland Ventures has since ceased the production of the pasta. There have been no reports of any adverse reactions or illnesses from consumers eating the product.

According to the FSIS, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and their newborns.

Less commonly, others outside those risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria affects approximately 1,600 Americans each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

