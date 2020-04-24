Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Number Of Rockland County COVID-19 Cases Climbs Past 10,000: Rundown By Municipalities

Kathy Reakes
Daily trend of COVID-19 cases in Rockland County.
Daily trend of COVID-19 cases in Rockland County. Photo Credit: NY State Department of Health

The number of new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Rockland County has jumped over the 10,000 mark with a total of 10,091 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

That number represents 263 new cases, according to the state Department of Health. There have been 453 deaths from the virus in the county.

There are currently 230 people hospitalized that are confirmed; and 143 that are under investigation.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health.

  • Spring Valley: 2,375;
  • Monsey: 1,369;
  • New City: 849;
  • Nanuet: 633;
  • Suffern: 546;
  • Haverstraw: 475;
  • Garnerville: 343;
  • Pomona: 323;
  • Stony Point: 303;
  • Nyack: 282;
  • Pearl River: 281;
  • West Haverstraw: 230;
  • Congers: 218;
  • Valley Cottage: 215;
  • West Nyack: 146;
  • Orangeburg: 118;
  • Tappan: 109;
  • Blauvelt: 95;
  • Thiells: 75;
  • Sparkill: 46;
  • Sloatsburg: 39;
  • Piermont: 38;
  • Tomkins Cove: 35;
  • Palisades: 28;
  • Hillburn: 24.

