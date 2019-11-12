New Details, Photos Released In Case Of Missing Area Teacher

New details have emerged as police investigators in the Hudson Valley continue following up on hundreds of leads as they attempt to locate a missing 36-year-old woman.

Jessica Lopez - also known as Yessica Lopez - was reported missing to the City of Newburgh Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 3, after she spent time with a friend at Chili’s in Newburgh, according to her family.

Police said that the investigation determined that she was last seen at the Windsor Motel on Route 9W in New Windsor early on Nov. 3, though she has not been heard from since and is “missing under suspicious circumstances,” police said.

Lopez’s silver 2005 Toyota Camry was located by police at the Showtime Cinema on Route 300 in Newburgh, and investigators are asking the community to help determine a timeline of where her vehicle was traveling between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. Local business owners and homeowners have also been asked to review any potential surveillance video to help determine what may have happened to Lopez.

According to police, since taking over as the lead agency, the Town of New Windsor Police Department has followed up on more than 200 leads, and an “extensive ground search” is underway in New Windsor areas and in Newburgh.

Lopez is a former teacher at Newburgh Free Academy and worked at a health clinic in Newburgh until she quit her job to care for her ill father. She has been described as 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. No other details have been released by family members or police investigators.

Lopez’s disappearance remains under active investigation, police said, as they continue to check into more leads. Anyone with information regarding Lopez’s whereabouts should call Newburgh Police at (845) 561-3131 or 911.

More information is expected to be released by police as the investigation continues.

