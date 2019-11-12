Contact Us
Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Woman At Area Apartment Complex

Kathy Reakes
Carlos A. Rivera during his arraignment for murder.
Carlos A. Rivera during his arraignment for murder. Photo Credit: Town Of New Windsor Police

A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman at an area apartment complex.

Carlos A. Rivera, of the City of Newburgh, was arrested Friday, Nov. 8, for the Sept. 21, the murder of Chelsea Debidin, 21, at the Knox Village Apartments, in New Windsor, said the New Windsor Police.

Debidin was pronounced dead at the scene and her 20-year-old boyfriend, who survived, was taken to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, police said.

Rivera was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, the department said.

He is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.

“The arrest of this coward is a result of our ongoing investigation into this shooting that has not stopped since the day it occurred," said New Windsor Police Chief Robert L. Doss. "Chelsea has been in all our thoughts and prayers and I hope this arrest helps bring some closure to her amazing family.”

This incident is still under active investigation and the case is not closed, police said.

Anyone that may know something about this incident is urged to call the New Windsor Police at 845-565-7000.

