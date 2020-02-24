Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Library Stabbing Suspect Indicted On Murder Charge As Victim Is Laid To Rest
News

Man Arrested For Filming Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Unconscious Woman In Area, Police Say

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Michael J. Innello
Michael J. Innello Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 26-year-old is facing charges for allegedly filming himself sexually abusing an unconscious woman in the Hudson Valley, New York State Police said.

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley arrested Poughkeepsie resident Michael Innello on Friday, Feb. 21, following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

According to police, that investigation determined that Innello allegedly filmed himself sexually abusing an unconscious victim who was helpless and incapable of consent.

Innello was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of unlawful surveillance, all felonies.

Innello was arraigned in the Town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear back in the Town of Poughkeepsie Court on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

According to the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, there may be additional victims who associated with Innello, and were filmed without their consent.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or have information regarding possible criminal activity related to Innello’s actions has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7379, referencing case number 9441003.

