Man Accused Of Operating Auto Chop Shop In Region That Included Theft Of Catalytic Converters

A man has been arrested for running a chop shop in the region that included the theft of catalytic converters.

Sullivan County resident Richard E. Smith, age 51, of the town of Thompson, was arrested on a warrant during a search on Wednesday, May 4, following a three-month investigation.

Smith is accused of running an unlicensed vehicle dismantling operation across the street from the Harris Post Office, said Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

During the search, deputies also discovered 28 long guns which Smith is prohibited from possessing due to prior felony convictions, Chaboty said.

Smith was charged with 25 counts of illegal vehicle dismantling and 28 counts of criminal purchase of a weapon, both felonies.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Sullivan County jail without bail, Chaboty said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by:

State Department of Motor Vehicle investigators

New York State Police

State Environmental Conservation police

Sullivan County District Attorney investigators.

