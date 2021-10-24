Laundrie Parents Walked Near Spot Son Was Found Before Remains Were Discovered, New Report Says

Brian Laundrie's parents were right near the area authorities located their son's remains in a large Florida nature reserve before the discovery was made, according to a new report.

Fox News reported that Chris and Roberta Laundrie walked just yards away from where the 23-year-old Long Island native's remains were found in the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The couple had joined law enforcement's search for their son, who they reported missing more than a month earlier, on Friday, Sept. 17.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson reported that Chris Laundrie also found some of his son's belongings in the reserve that day.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest in the murder of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The two had been traveling across the country together in Petito's van before Petito went missing in August.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Brian returned in Petito's van to his parents' home in Florida.

Petito's remains were found on Sunday, Sept. 19, in a Wyoming national park, eight days after her family reported her missing. The Teton County coroner determined that Petito's death was caused by strangulation.

Fox News also reported that the Laundrie family's lawyer said Brian would be cremated and the family would not be holding a funeral.

