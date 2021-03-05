Large Bear Killed After Being Struck By Two Vehicles In Connecticut

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Kathy Reakes
An American black bear.
An American black bear. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Diginatur

A large black bear was killed after being hit by two vehicles on Route 202 in Connecticut.

The crash took place around 9:30 p.m., Friday, May 30, in Litchfield County, on Route 202 in the Town of Litchfield, near the Torrington line, said Will Healy with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

There were no major injuries to the drivers of the vehicles, the bear was deceased upon DEEP EnCon Police arriving at the scene, Healy said.

The bear was untagged and uncollared, estimated to be between 175-200 pounds.

