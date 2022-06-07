Lane Closure Planned For Stretch Of Parkway In Clarkstown

State officials are advising motorists to prepare for a planned lane closure on the Palisades Interstate Parkway to facilitate sign work.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the right lane of the parkway in Rockland County is set to close in each direction between Exit 9E/W (Interstate 87) and Exit 8E/W (US Route 59) in Clarkstown.

The closure is expected to take place between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, and on Thursday, June 9.

