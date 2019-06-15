Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Shooting, Killing Carting Worker

A 33-year old man has been sentenced to time behind bars after admitting to murdering a truck driver from Northern Westchester last year.

Yonkers resident Heriberto Morales has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering Timothy Conkling, a driver for a private carting company who was stepping out of his truck when he was shot in March 2018.

In April, Morales pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

At his sentencing on Friday, June 14, Conklin’s wife and two daughters made statements about the impact the murder has had on their lives and the “deep loss they have suffered.”

“While 19 years may seem long to you and your family, you will still breathe, eat, have visits and phone calls with your loved ones while our family will have to learn to cope with the silence,” Conklin’s wife said.

Conkling, a Montrose resident, was shot at approximately 10:50 a.m. on March 1 last year near Ashburton Avenue in Yonkers, police said. After receiving the report of a shooting, arriving officers found Conkling on the ground in a lifeless state with a single gunshot wound to his head, Yonkers Police Sgt. Dean Politopoulos said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation determined that Morales shot the driver from an apartment window adjacent to the parking lot where Conkling’s truck was parked. Morales was arrested on the day of the shooting. He was indicted on the murder charge by a Westchester County Grand Jury on July 19 last year.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.