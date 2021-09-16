Hochul Gives New Update On Number Of Afghan Evacuees Scheduled To Resettle In NY

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in an update that as many as 1,143 Afghan evacuees could resettle in New York over the next six months.

Hochul said the evacuees who arrive in the state are expected to be placed in new communities between now and Thursday, March 31, 2022.

"New York has a storied history of welcoming those seeking a safe haven from violence and persecution -a proud tradition our state continues today by helping evacuees from Afghanistan rebuild," Hochul said. "The heart-wrenching images and stories of people fleeing their homeland were a call to action that New York State is more than willing to answer."

The governor said 240 refugees are expected to resettle in the New York City area and others are expected to resettle in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Utica.

Hochul also issued a proclamation designating this week as "Welcoming Week" in New York State. Read the proclamation here.

"We welcome our new Afghan friends with open arms and pledge to provide them the assistance they can rely on to rebuild anew," Hochul said.

