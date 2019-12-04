Fries With That? Maybe Not As US Faces Potential Potato Shortage

A new report says Americans may soon face a shortage of everyone's favorite form of potato - the French fry, Bloomberg.com says.

According to the report, cold and wet conditions have damaged crops in key producers in the United States and Canada, prompting processors to purchase supplies and ship them across North America.

Potato growers throughout Manitoba, North Dakota and Minnesota received the brunt of the snow and rain, which reports say forced them to abandon some supplies in fields.

Cooler conditions in October also pummeled potatoes with frost throughout Alberta and Idaho, though farmers were able to dig up some damaged crops for storage.

The speed of fry processing in Canada has also helped to boost the demand - a combination that experts say will lead to tight supplies.

Stephen Nicholson, a senior grains and oilseeds analyst at Rabobank, said that the likelihood of potato price hikes is high for the coming year. This includes international costs, as the US will be unable to keep up with exports, Bloomberg.com said.

Ultimately, the United States Department of Agriculture expects domestic output to drop by 6.1 percent this year to the lowest rate since 2010. Specific estimates for the nation’s crop will be issued on Friday, Dec. 6.

