Estranged Husband In Missing Mom Case Rushed To Hospital After Being Found Unresponsive

This story has been updated.

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Fairfield County mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos, has been rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive at his Farmington, Connecticut home, authorities said.

New Canaan Police said that Dulos was found unresponsive at his Farmington home on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Eyewitness News 3 is reported that police and paramedics could be seen on the property of his Jefferson Crossing home and that Dulos is dead, according to police sources.

Sources told the news channel that Dulos committed suicide.

In a subsequent update, Eyewitness News 3 reported that Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, said Dulos had a weak pulse while being rushed to the hospital.

Paramedics were seen performing CPR on a man outside of his garage.

Farmington Police have not responded to request for information. State Police have scheduled an afternoon news conference at the UConn Medical Center in Farmington.

Dulos, who had been charged with the murder of his wife, was due in Stamford Superior Court around noon for a hearing regarding the stability of the insurance covering his $6 million bail.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since Friday, May 24.

Jennifer Farber Dulos Contributed

According to police arrest reports, officials believe that Dulos killed his wife when she returned home from dropping their five children off at school and then disposed of her body.

Dulos has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.