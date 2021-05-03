Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Drug Crackdown Nets 12 Arrests In Area

Kathy Reakes
In an effort to address the continuing drug crisis in the Hudson Valley,  one local sheriff's office arrested 12 people in a crackdown sweep of known drug users.

The Sullivan County Sherriff's Office Gang and Narcotics Unit busted the following people:

  • George Saulsberry, 64 of Monticello, charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of crack cocaine.
  • Jeffrey Barker, 25 of Liberty, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance/heroin/Fentanyl.
  • Kayla Quinones, 31 of Livingston Manor, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance/Fentanyl, and petit larceny.
  • Stephen A. Lyons, 32 of Monticello, charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia.
  • Jennifer Evans, 34 of Monticello, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
  • Ali Celic, 24 of Woodbourne, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of possession, and two counts of use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Michael McCoy, 38 of Ferndale, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • Demi D’Abbraccio, 23 of Monticello, DWI/Drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • Gregory Myers, 35 of Grahamsville, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • David Spencer, 50 of Loch Sheldrake, criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license.
  • Brittany Neuberger, 30 of Monticello, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of paraphernalia, and driving without a license.
  • Heather Edwards, 35 of Swan Lake, criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All suspects were released on their own recognizance under New York State’s Bail Reform Law.

Following the arrests, Sheriff Mike Schiff said he believes that many of these suspects are good candidates for the “Hope, Not Handcuffs” program being proposed by Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan.

 “Unfortunately, we no longer have the leverage that the bail system used to afford us”, said the sheriff. “Hopefully we can find a new way to coax defendants into treatment rather than return them to the streets to get high again and possibly an overdose." 

