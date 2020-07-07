COVID-19: Travelers From Three More States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Travelers from three more states with high positive testing rates for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have now been added to the joint quarantine order for out-of-state travelers to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The newly-added states as of Tuesday, July 7 are Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma, bringing the total number of states on the list to 19.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is now:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

