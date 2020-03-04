COVID-19: Town Supervisor In Rockland Tests Positive

As the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases explode across Rockland County, Ramapo Town Supervisor Michael Specht has revealed he is recovering from the virus after a two-week battle.

Specht, who often disagrees with County Executive Ed Day over how the outbreak is being handled, reportedly became ill a couple of weeks ago and has been self-quarantined at home, he said during an interview on “The Morning Show with Steve and Jeff” on WRCR AM.

The 55-year-old supervisor said that after he began running a fever he was tested for COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Hospital, and received a positive diagnosis.

His wife, Karen Specht, who works at Suffern Middle School, also reportedly tested positive.

Ramapo has been seen an increasing number of cases over the past week with 3,751 reported by the state on Thursday, April 2.

The largest number of cases are clustered in two zip codes, pushing Rockland County Executive Ed Day to request a containment zone of the area from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. An earlier request was denied.

Specht said he had been able to keep in touch with town officials during his illness.

