COVID-19: Tip From Rockland Leads To Shutdown Of Wedding With 10,000 Guests

A tip from the Hudson Valley led to a crackdown on a wedding in which 10,000 were reportedly planning to attend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony, planned for the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, was thwarted after New York State authorities got word of the wedding from the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The sheriff's office warned Rockland residents not to attend since the event was in clear violation of state guidelines.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Ducker then issued the order prohibiting the gathering, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, from being held at its planned location, reportedly a synagogue belonging to the Satmar Hasidic sect.

The New York City Sheriff's Department served the order.

Though the planned site of the wedding was outside one of the state's "cluster zones," the projected attendance far exceeded state limits.

"Look, you can get married, you just can't have 1,000 people at your wedding," Cuomo said, using 1,000 as a relative figure, instead of the specific 10,000 figure of those planning to attend the wedding.

Under Phase 4 of New York's reopening plan, no more than 33 percent of the maximum occupancy for a particular area for services occurring indoors are permitted, with violators subject to fines.

