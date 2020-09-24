COVID-19: New Hudson Valley High School Temporarily Closes After Exposure

A Northern Westchester high school will be closed through the rest of the week after there was COVID-19 exposure.

Somers Schools Superintendent Raymond Blanch issued a letter to parents on Thursday, Sept. 24 advising of the positive COVID-19 test in the high school, and that the district will be transitioning to remote learning for the rest of the week.

Students were dismissed from Somers High School early on Thursday, and the building will remain closed for 48 hours to allow crews to sanitize and disinfect spaces the exposed person may have frequented.

Blanch said that the district is working with the Westchester County Department of Health to do continued contact tracing and determine who has been exposed.

Anyone who may have come into contact will be advised to quarantine for 14 days and should be tested for COVID-19 after that as a precaution.

“The intent is to identify those who have been in close contact with a positive person,” Blanch wrote. “Close contact means being within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for more than 10 minutes.”

If a child is identified as a close contact of the person who tested positive, parents will receive a call from a contact tracer that will read “NYS Contact Tracing” in the caller ID and will likely have a 518 (Albany) area code.

