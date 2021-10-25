Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Nor'easter Will Bring Downpours, Damaging Wind Gusts, Possible Power Outages, Flash Flood Risk
News

COVID-19: Moderna Vaccine Safe, Effective For Children Ages 6 To 11, Company Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Pixabay/torstensimon

Moderna has declared that its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is safe and has produced a strong antibody response in children between the ages of 6 and 11.

A new study of children in that age group found that the vaccine is safe to administer 28 days apart, according to the company and National Institutes of Health, which used shots with a 50 microgram dose of the vaccine, half the dosage for adults.

In total, nearly 5,000 children participated in the study, the results of which were announced in a press release, but have yet to be peer-reviewed or published in a journal.

The most common side effects were fatigue, headache, fever, and pain at the site of injection, and the company said the analysis showed a "favorable safety profile.” 

Moderna also said it plans to submit the data to US and European regulators, which could pave the way for authorization of the vaccine in children between 6 and 11.

 “We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

“We look forward to filing with regulators globally and remain committed to doing our part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic with a vaccine for adults and children of all ages.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.