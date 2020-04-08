Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Latest Breakdown Of New York's 5,489 Deaths By County

Joe Lombardi
A total of 340,058 have been tested for COVID-19 statewide, with 138,863 testing positive. Of those testing positive, 54.8 percent were men and 44.6 percent women.
Here is a breakdown of the 5,489 deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in New York as of Wednesday morning, April 8, according to the state health department.

The deaths are residents of each county listed below.

  • Albany, 6
  • Allegany, 1
  • Bronx, 866
  • Broome, 4
  • Cayuga, 1
  • Columbia, 4
  • Cortland, 1
  • Delaware, 1
  • Dutchess, 15
  • Erie, 34
  • Fulton, 1
  • Genesee, 1
  • Herkimer, 3
  • Kings (Brooklyn), 1,252
  • Lewis, 2
  • Madison, 2
  • Manhattan, 513
  • Monroe, 25
  • Montgomery, 1
  • Nassau, 500
  • Niagara, 1
  • Oneida, 1
  • Onondaga, 5
  • Orange, 53
  • Oswego, 1
  • Otsego, 2
  • Putnam, 16
  • Queens, 1,284
  • Rensselaer, 1
  • Richmond (Staten Island), 196
  • Rockland, 99
  • Saratoga, 5
  • Schenectady, 5
  • Steuben, 1
  • Suffolk, 263
  • Sullivan, 6
  • Ulster, 5
  • Washington, 1
  • Westchester, 283
  • Wyoming, 1

The 70-79 age group has the most deaths with 1,446 (26.3 percent), followed by the 80-89 age group with 1,394 (25.4 percent), the 60-69 age group with 1,066 (19.4 percent), 90 and over age group with 616 (11.2 percent) and 50-59 age group with 587 (10.7 percent).

A total of 340,058 have been tested for COVID-19 statewide, with 138,863 testing positive.

Of those testing positive, 54.8 percent were men and 44.6 percent women. (See image above.)

