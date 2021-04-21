COVID-19: Here's When NYers 60+ Can Get Vaccinated Without Appointment

Another hurdle has been removed for older New Yorkers seeking the COVID-19 vaccine.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning on Friday, April 23, residents 60 years and older can enter any of the state’s 16 mass vaccination sites and receive a vaccine without having to schedule an appointment.

“Today, we’re taking an additional step for people 60 years of age and older. You won’t even need an appointment to get a vaccine,” Cuomo said from a COVID-19 briefing in Yonkers on Wednesday, April 21. “You can just walk into any of the mass vaccination sites across the state, walk in, and they will just give you the vaccine.”

Mass vaccination sites are currently located in:

SUNY Old Westbury;

Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn;

National Guard Armory in Yonkers;

Aqueduct Race Track in South Ozone Park;

Suffolk Community College in Brentwood;

York College in Queens;

Yankee Stadium;

Javits Center in Manhattan;

SUNY Binghamton;

Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo;

Kodak-Hawkeye Parking Lot in Rochester;

Rochester Dome Arena;

SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica;

NYS Fair in Syracuse;

Crossgates Mall in Albany;

Washington Avenue Armory in Albany.

Cuomo reiterated that it’s important to vaccinate older New Yorkers, as they are more susceptible to the virus.

“So for the people over 60 years old, and I’m one of them, there’s really no excuses. You just have to show up,” he said. “But at the end of the day, the government can. only do what the government can do.

“We can set up vaccination sites, the National Guard can be heroic, the mayors, health officials, the County Executives can do their jobs, but it’s up to you to come and get the vaccine.”

Cuomo made note that one receiving the vaccine is not just for themselves, its for the people around them, as he invoked community.

“You are a member of a community … If you get sick, you can make someone else sick,” he said. “So yes, it’s about you, but you don’t live on an island unto yourself. You can affect other people. And part of being a community is there is a civic duty as part of that community to do the responsible thing.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who was at the briefing, echoed Cuomo’s words in calling on New Yorkers to go out and get the vaccine.

“At the center of all of this is our health. Without our health, frankly, everything else is secondary,” she said. “To say that right now we’re offering it up a walk-in option for 60-plus to come get the vaccine we’ve all gotten is extremely important, because this is what matters right now.”

