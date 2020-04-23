COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Rockland County Deaths, Cases

The number of new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Rockland County continues to grow each day with a total now of 9,828 positive cases.

That number represents 129 new cases, according to the Department of Health. There have been 436 deaths from the virus in the county.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health.

Spring Valley: 2,286

Monsey: 1,325;

New City: 821;

Nanuet: 594;

Suffern: 513;

Haverstraw: 441;

Garnerville: 321;

Pomona: 310;

Stony Point: 288;

Nyack: 273;

Pearl River: 272;

West Haverstraw: 212;

Congers: 208;

Valley Cottage: 198;

West Nyack: 139;

Orangeburg: 115;

Tappan: 108;

Blauvelt: 92;

Thiells: 73;

Sparkill: 44;

Sloatsburg: 38;

Piermont: 36;

Tomkins Cove: 32;

Palisades: 27;

Hillburn: 22.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.