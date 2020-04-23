Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Rockland County Deaths, Cases

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The number of cases of COVID-19 in Rockland County continues to grow. The darker shaded areas have a higher number of cases.
The number of cases of COVID-19 in Rockland County continues to grow. The darker shaded areas have a higher number of cases. Photo Credit: Rockland County Gov.

The number of new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Rockland County continues to grow each day with a total now of 9,828 positive cases.

That number represents 129 new cases, according to the Department of Health. There have been 436 deaths from the virus in the county.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health.

  • Spring Valley: 2,286
  • Monsey: 1,325;
  • New City: 821;
  • Nanuet: 594;
  • Suffern: 513;
  • Haverstraw: 441;
  • Garnerville: 321;
  • Pomona: 310;
  • Stony Point: 288;
  • Nyack: 273;
  • Pearl River: 272;
  • West Haverstraw: 212;
  • Congers: 208;
  • Valley Cottage: 198;
  • West Nyack: 139;
  • Orangeburg: 115;
  • Tappan: 108;
  • Blauvelt: 92;
  • Thiells: 73;
  • Sparkill: 44;
  • Sloatsburg: 38;
  • Piermont: 36;
  • Tomkins Cove: 32;
  • Palisades: 27;
  • Hillburn: 22.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.