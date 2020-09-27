COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Sunday, Sept. 27.

Of the 84,770 test results reported on Saturday, Sept. 26 to New York State, 866, or 1.02 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 24: 1.7 percent

Friday, Sept. 25: 1.6 percent

Saturday, Sept. 26: 1.6 percent

There were 866 new COVID cases reported on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 455,626 confirmed cases during the pandemic.

Here are the number of new cases reported in each of the seven Hudson Valley counties:

Rockland, 67

Westchester, 47

Orange, 22

Sullivan, 8

Dutchess, 5

Ulster, 4

Putnam, 2

There were six deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 541 (+14)

Patients Newly Admitted - 88

Number ICU - 155 (-9)

Number ICU with Intubation - 59 (-16)

Total Discharges - 76,595 (+67)

Deaths - 6

