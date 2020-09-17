Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

COVID-19: Here's How Hudson Valley Counties Rank In Cases, Positivity Testing Rate For Pandemic

Zak Failla
Here's the latest breakdown of testing and positive cases in the Hudson Valley.
Here's the latest breakdown of testing and positive cases in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Northwell Health Labs

Once the hottest spot in the country for COVID-19 cases, New York has seen a positive infection rate around or under 1 percent for nearly six weeks.

Despite students returning to classrooms, and many employees going back to work post-Labor Day, the number of those tested for COVID-19 in the mid-Hudson Valley has not exceeded 1.6 percent.

But for the entire pandemic, starting in mid-March, the rates are much higher, due to the spike in cases through much of April.

A breakdown of the total number of tests and positive cases, by county, according to the Department of Health is as follows:

  • Rockland: 150,100 tests - 14,617 positive cases (9.7 percent)
  • Orange: 144,682 tests - 11,676 positive cases (8.1 percent);
  • Westchester: 595,995 tests - 37,601 positive cases (6.3 percent);
  • Sullivan: 26,580 tests - 1,580 positive cases (5.9 percent);
  • Putnam: 41,804 tests - 1,564 positive cases (3.7 percent);
  • Dutchess: 153,211 tests - 5,006 positive cases (3.3 percent);
  • Ulster: 84,806 tests - 2,225 positive cases (2.6 percent).

 Statewide, there have been 9,530,416 New Yorkers tested for the virus, resulting in 446,366 positive COVID-19 cases and 25,410 fatalities since the pandemic broke out.

