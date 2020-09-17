COVID-19: Here's How Hudson Valley Counties Rank In Cases, Positivity Testing Rate For Pandemic

Once the hottest spot in the country for COVID-19 cases, New York has seen a positive infection rate around or under 1 percent for nearly six weeks.

Despite students returning to classrooms, and many employees going back to work post-Labor Day, the number of those tested for COVID-19 in the mid-Hudson Valley has not exceeded 1.6 percent.

But for the entire pandemic, starting in mid-March, the rates are much higher, due to the spike in cases through much of April.

A breakdown of the total number of tests and positive cases, by county, according to the Department of Health is as follows:

Rockland: 150,100 tests - 14,617 positive cases (9.7 percent)

Orange: 144,682 tests - 11,676 positive cases (8.1 percent);

Westchester: 595,995 tests - 37,601 positive cases (6.3 percent);

Sullivan: 26,580 tests - 1,580 positive cases (5.9 percent);

Putnam: 41,804 tests - 1,564 positive cases (3.7 percent);

Dutchess: 153,211 tests - 5,006 positive cases (3.3 percent);

Ulster: 84,806 tests - 2,225 positive cases (2.6 percent).

Statewide, there have been 9,530,416 New Yorkers tested for the virus, resulting in 446,366 positive COVID-19 cases and 25,410 fatalities since the pandemic broke out.

