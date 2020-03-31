COVID-19 Death Toll In Westchester Reaches 25: New Rundown Of Cases By Municipality

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester County has risen to 25.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer also announced a new update on the number of cases in each of the county's municipalities on Tuesday, March 31.
Yonkers has the most cases with 608 (up from 508 a day earlier), followed by New Rochelle 378 (up from 346), Mount Vernon 269 (up from 224) and White Plains 170 (up from 154).
Here's a rundown of cases, alphabetically, by municipality:
- Ardsley 21
- Bedford 32
- Briarcliff Manor 18
- Bronxville 21
- Buchanan 4
- Cortlandt 99
- Croton-on-Hudson 17
- Dobbs Ferry 46
- Eastchester 76
- Elmsford 15
- Greenburgh 149
- Harrison 58
- Hastings-on-Hudson 20
- Irvington 16
- Larchmont 16
- Lewisboro 17
- Mamaroneck Town 36
- Mamaroneck Village 32
- Mount Kisco 56
- Mount Pleasant 80
- Mount Vernon 269
- New Castle 42
- New Rochelle 378
- North Castle 28
- North Salem 4
- Ossining Town 22
- Ossining Village 153
- Peekskill 73
- Pelham 26
- Pelham Manor 22
- Pleasantville 28
- Port Chester 123
- Pound Ridge 3
- Rye Brook 36
- Rye City 36
- Scarsdale 71
- Sleepy Hollow 42
- Somers 27
- Tarrytown 37
- Tuckahoe 20
- White Plains 170
- Yonkers 608
- Yorktown 105
A total of 452 have required hospitalizations in Westchester, with 275 currently being hospitalized.
