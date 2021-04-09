COVID-19: Brand-New Study Compares Side Effects Of Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Recipients

Those who have taken the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are reporting more side effects than those who got a dose from Pfizer, according to a new study.

Using data from more than three million vaccine recipients collected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it was determined that nearly 70 percent of those studied reported minor side effects such as fatigue or chills.

Of those reporting side effects, the researchers found that more participants impacted had received the Moderna vaccine compared to the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the study, 73 percent of those who got the Moderna shot said they had an injection site reaction, while 65 percent with a side effect received a Pfizer dose.

Nearly 51 percent of Moderna recipients reported experiencing full-body symptoms, compared with 48 percent of those who got the Pfizer shot, the study found. Nearly 51 percent of Moderna recipients had full-body symptoms, with 48 percent of those who took the Pfizer shot reporting similar reactions.

The report included data from more than 3.6 million people who received at least one COVID-19 dose before Sunday, Feb. 21, and completed a health survey on v-safe, a CDC program that tracks reactions to the immunizations, within seven days.

Nearly 82 percent of people who got their second Moderna vaccine had injection site pain, compared to under 69 percent of those with Pfizer.

In total, 74 percent of Moderna recipients said they experienced full-body symptoms, versus 64 percent of people who got the Pfizer vaccine.

“A greater percentage of participants who received the Moderna vaccine, compared with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, reported reactogenicity; this pattern was more pronounced after the second dose,” researchers said.

The study was published this week in the JAMA medical journal and can be found here.

