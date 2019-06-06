Contact Us
As Measles Cases Climb, Rockland Summer Campers Required To Be Vaccinated

Kathy Reakes
All children and staff attending summer camp in Rockland County must be vaccinated for the measles. Photo Credit: Rockland County Government

As the number of measles cases climbs again in Rockland County to 256 confirmed cases, health department officials are offering additional free vaccine clinics and notifying parents that all children attending summer camp will be required to be vaccinated.

According to Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, all children attending summer camp and all camp staff must have been vaccinated for the measles in order to work or attend any Rockland County camp.

The orders include day camps, traveling summer day camps, and children's overnight camps.

"For all the families who have already had their children vaccinated, this should be as simple as getting a document from your doctor," said County Executive Ed Day.

To help make it a fun summer for all and keep everyone safe, the department is offering a host of free MMR vaccine clinics including:

The Rockland County Department of Health, Building A, Exhibition Hall (lobby area), located at 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona:

  • Friday, June 7, from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Monday, June 10, from 4  p.m. – 6 p.m.

Rockland County Department of Health, Building A, second-floor clinic area, located at 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona:

  • Monday, June 17 and June 24 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 11, June 18, and June 25 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 19 and June 26 from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, June 13, June 20, and June 27 from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
  • Friday, June 21 and June 28 from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

For more information about measles visit https://bit.ly/2zh4v1G Opens a New Window. or call the New York State Department of Health toll free Measles Information Line at 888-364-4837.

