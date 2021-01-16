Area Man Charged In Connection To Alleged Role In Capitol Riot

A Hudson Valley man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Wednesday, Jan. 6 storming of the United States Capitol during the deadly pro-Trump riot, the FBI announced on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Federal authorities apprehended Edward Lang at his Orange County home in Newburgh, according to NBC New York.

"Decisions have consequences," said William F. Sweeney, Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office. "Edward Lang is in custody for the ones he made during the assault on our Capitol.

"FBI special agents and employees have sworn an oath to protect our nation's Constitution. We will continue to track down and hold accountable those who attempt to violently subvert it."

Authorities have not yet released details on Lang's alleged involvement.

Lang is due to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at federal court in White Plains.

Earlier Saturday, a man from Virginia who allegedly presented an unauthorized inauguration credential at a police checkpoint along the Capitol perimeter was arrested after a gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found in his vehicle.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13 - just a week before the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden and a week after riot at the Capitol building that became after President Donald Trump spoke at a rally of supporters - the U.S. House voted to impeach Trump by a margin of 232-197 on one charge of incitement of insurrection.

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice and the first to be impeached in a bipartisan vote. He awaits trial in the Senate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.