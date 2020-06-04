Alert Issued For Missing 29-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man

A Hudson Valley man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Peter Ciullo, 29, reported missing by his family, was last seen walking in the woods near Village Drive in Brewster, wearing the pictured shirt and khaki-colored shorts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4.

Anyone with information regarding Peter’s location is asked to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.