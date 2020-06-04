Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing 29-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man

Joe Lombardi
Peter Ciullo
Peter Ciullo Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Peter Ciullo, 29, reported missing by his family, was last seen walking in the woods near Village Drive in Brewster, wearing the pictured shirt and khaki-colored shorts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4.

Anyone with information regarding Peter’s location is asked to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

