Alert Issued For Missing 26-Year-Old Who Never Showed Up For Work In Clarkstown

Police are asking for help locating a Hudson Valley man who has been missing for more than a week.

Rockland County resident Derek Appiah, age 26, of Clarkstown, was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, when he set out to walk to his job at Costco, Clarkstown Police said.

The trip was supposed to take just 10 minutes, but he never arrived at work and has had no contact with friends or family since, police said.

Investigators said Appiah has had previous incidents where he has left for several days without contacting anyone and is known to frequent the Bronx.

Police described Appiah as a Black man standing 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

