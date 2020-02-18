26 People Quarantined In Westchester Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Twenty-six people are being voluntarily quarantined in Westchester County over coronavirus concerns, officials announced on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 18.

The 26 were traveled who returned to the United States from areas of the world where COVID-19 cases have occurred.

Most of the 26 are being quarantined in their homes, the county said.

County officials noted that patients are quarantined when exposed to the illness and that there is no reason to be alarmed and there is no threat to public safety.

None of those being quarantined are showing any symptoms of the coronavirus, officials said.

Anyone who has been diagnosed with the illness is put into isolation.

The Westchester County Health Department is following CDC and New York State Department of Health protocol and said it is assisting all 26 of the people.

"The County Health Department is making sure these people have food and medication – whatever they need during the time of quarantine," the county noted in a statement.

"The Department of Emergency Services has sent correspondence to all of our fire and EMS agencies with the latest guidance from the NYS Health Department and CDC on response to potential novel coronavirus patients."

The Westchester County Health Department also listed some steps residents can take to stay safe:

Do what you would do to protect yourself from the flu

Wash hands – stay away from sick people who are coughing or sneezing

Clean with bleach – no green products

Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze

The US government is advising United States citizens not to travel to China

Get your flu shot

A video of the press conference announcing the county's steps is available above.

