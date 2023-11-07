Racial Slur Found On Bathroom Wall Of Valley Cottage Elementary School, Officials Say

The incident occurred in Rockland County in Valley Cottage at Liberty Elementary School on Thursday, Nov. 2.

According to Superintendent of Nyack Public Schools Susan Yom, the "N-word" was found on a bathroom wall.

"This word is a racist and offensive slur that is not reflective of our commitment to eliminate all forms of racism from our district," Yom said. "We are deeply troubled that hateful and bigoted vandalism was scrawled in a building where we should all feel safe and welcomed. We must call out this act for what it is: racist, unacceptable, and abhorrent."

The Clarkstown Police Department was notified and a full investigation is underway.

In addition, the district will also conduct an internal investigation.

The word has been removed from the bathroom wall, Yom said in a letter to the community.

"Any individual found to be involved in this incident will be held accountable for their actions, following our school disciplinary procedures," she added.

