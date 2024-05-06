Long-Range Summer Outlook For Severe Weather, Temps Released: Here's What To Expect

But when it comes to the summer, in the words of Ron Burgundy, expect things to escalate really quickly.

According to AccuWeather's brand-new outlook for the summer of 2024, it's going to be a hot season for most areas of the United States, including the Northeast.

The anticipated heat will contribute to an uptick in severe weather, AccuWeather says.

"Severe weather events can be frequent in June and part of July," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Head of the Long Range Department Paul Pastelok.

This includes "clusters of intense thunderstorms nicknamed 'inland hurricanes' due to the widespread wind damage they cause and how they appear on radar," AccuWeather says.

The mercury is predicted to hit 90 degrees or higher more times than the historical average throughout the East Coast in the summer of 2024. (Click on the third image above.)

New York City is forecast to see 21 to 26 90-degree days, about double the total of 12 from last summer.

Boston is predicted to see 16 to 22 90-degree days, up from just five in 2023.

The summer solstice is at 4:50 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, June 20.

Click here to read the complete AccuWeather summer outlook.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.