Winning $33K TAKE-5 Ticket Sold At Gas Station In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
A winning Take-5 lottery ticket worth more than $30K was purchased in New Rochelle.
One lucky person in Westchester managed to pick all five numbers of a Take-5 lottery game worth $$33,203.50.

The ticket, purchased at the 7 Days Gas & Food Mart located at 400 Pelham Road in New Rochelle, was sold for the Saturday, April 10 game, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers on the prize-winning lottery ticket were 03-15-19-31-35.

The person who bought the ticket in New Rochelle will have to split the jackpot with another winner from Staten Island who also picked all five numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot with five matching numbers are 1 in 575,757, the NY lottery said. 

The winner has up to one year from the drawing to claim the prize money.

