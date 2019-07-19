Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: The Heat Is On: Here's How Hot It's Going To Get Friday Through Sunday
Lifestyle Content Partnership

What Are the Signs Of A Concussion? A Bon Secours Physician Explains

by Bon Secours Medical Group
Content Partner: Good Samaritan Hospital
Concussion awareness is at an all-time peak.
Concussion awareness is at an all-time peak. Photo Credit: Bon Secours Medical Group

As seen in the July/August 2019 issue of Advancing Care.﻿

Concussion awareness is at an all-time peak, and “proper identification, with prompt removal from contact activities, is key to a safe recovery,” said Nicholas Belasco, DO, a sports medicine specialist and Director of the Concussion Management and Rehabilitation program at Bon Secours Medical Group, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

He further explained that in children, the full range of symptoms (most commonly including headache, nausea and dizziness) may not appear right away. That is why New York State law requires that any youth athlete suspected of having sustained a concussion should be restricted from activities and see his or her healthcare professional before resuming contact sports.

Concussions occur off the field, as well: “We see a lot of construction workers, people who suffer slip-and-fall injuries and people who experience car accidents,” said Dr. Belasco.

“If you experience headaches, dizziness, sensitivity to light or have difficulty concentrating or sleeping after a direct or indirect head injury, tell your healthcare provider immediately. Early access to proper care and education can reduce the risk of complications during the recovery from a concussion.”

Do you have a health-related question for a WMCHealth physician or specialist?

Email your questions to Editorial@AdvancingCare.com, with “Just the Facts” in the subject heading. Your question may be featured in a future issue.

Visit us at Bon Secours Medical Group, a member of Westchester Medical Center Health Network, to learn more. Advancing Care. Here.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Good Samaritan Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share this story

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.