Start Of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Nears: Here Are Participating Eateries

Nicole Valinote
Read More Stories
As the start of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week nears, organizers have announced which eateries are set to participate.
As the start of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week nears, organizers have announced which eateries are set to participate. Photo Credit: Pixabay/StockSnap

As the start of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week nears, organizers have announced which eateries are set to participate.

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is scheduled to take place from Monday, March 21, through Sunday, April 3, according to the Valley Table.

Participating eateries are located in the following counties: Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Ulster, Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess, and Greene.

The restaurants taking part will offer three-course, prix-fixe lunches for $29.95 and dinners for $39.95, Valley Table reported.

Find the full list of restaurants that will be participating in restaurant week here.

