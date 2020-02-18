Popular, Fast-Growing Burger Chain Opening Store In Area

One of the nation’s fastest-growing and trendiest burger chains is getting closer to opening its doors in the Hudson Valley.

Late in 2018, Burgerim announced that it would be opening a new location in Orange County off Temple Hill Road in New Windsor. According to a new report, new signs reading “Serving Soon” have been posted outside the building next to the new Bubbakoo’s Burritos.

According to Burgerim, it is the fastest-growing franchise in the country, though it has reportedly faced bankruptcy difficulties and has closed multiple locations, Though as recently as last October, the restaurant posted that it is hiring managers, cooks, cashiers and other kitchen staff.

“Burgerim introduced it’s “always more than one” concept in California in 2016. To date, there are stores in 15 states and additional franchises are planned across the country. Our projections show that we will be operating nearly 500 stores in the United States by the end of 2019,” the restaurant’s website reads.

The restaurant claims that “it is driven by the belief that quality, innovation, variety, consistency, and customer care are critical fast-casual experience and understand that committed owners are the components of our gourmet key to our success.

“Burgerim’s experienced global team has conducted extensive research into the US fast-casual dining market and has developed training, branding and operations protocols designed to empower franchise owners and support them in operating successful and profitable Burgerim stores in their communities.”

No official opening date has been announced. Check Daily Voice for updates.

