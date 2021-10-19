Contact Us
New Restaurant Set To Open In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
A Hudson Valley steakhouse announced that it will officially open its doors this week.
A brand-new restaurant is ready to launch this week in the Hudson Valley.

The Station Grille, located in Dutchess County, is set to open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The restaurant is located at 2578 Route 55 in Poughquag.

In addition to a variety of steaks, The Station Grille's menu also includes entrees such as swordfish, lamb, rigatoni, and more. Read the full menu here.

The restaurant also advertises its craft cocktails and wine and bourbon menus.

The owners also announced that the restaurant will have live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

