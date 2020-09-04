New Eatery Boasts Bread With Freshly Milled Flour From Hudson Valley

A couple who met as students at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park are opening a new eatery which will boast bread baked with freshly milled flour on-site, along with coffee, an extensive array of pastries, sandwiches, soups, salads, and breakfast fare.

Daniel and Brittany Moreno's new bakery is in Fairfield County at 580 Riveside Ave. in Westport. It will open this Saturday, Sept. 5.

At their new storefront called Kneads, the Morenos will utilize area wheat farmers to both bake, mill and source their 100 percent whole-wheat bread locally.

"I wanted something simple, a cafe working to support the local community and have a fresh menu," said Daniel of their vision.

Previously, Daniel has cooked at Michelin-starred Restaurant Daniel in New York, two Michelin star L'Abeille in Paris and the Shangri-la Hotel.

While in France, he staged charcuterie plates at Maison Verot before working as a sous chef at world-renowned Westchester County eatery Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, a farm-to-table establishment.

Brittany knew from the beginning of her culinary career that she wanted to be a baker.

After working at Amy's Bread in New York City and then Della Fattoria in Northern California, Brittany returned to New York City as a pastry sous chef at Gramercy Tavern.

Also in France, Brittany baked at Carette in the Place de Trocadéro and Boulangerie Berthe before working alongside Daniel at Blue Hill at Stone Barns.

Both Brittany and Daniel said that working at Blue Hill at Stone Barns drove home the integral relationship between growers and bakers, and how using locally sourced flour and grains yields better-tasting breads.

Kneads sources its wheat close by from Wild Hive Farms in Clinton Corners in Dutchess County and Oechsner Farms in Newfield, New York, in upstate Tompkins County.

From there, the Morenos mill the wheat using a stone mill onsite, situated in the front window of the bakery so that customers and passers-by can watch the process. The duo sell flour, as well as baked bread, to customers.

Using heritage grain varieties like red fife and ancient grain einkhorn, Kneads will offer up gourmet breads: Levain bread, made with "hard red spring wheat"; baguettes made from a blend of red and white wheat varietals; seeded wheat bread with soft white winter wheat, hard red spring wheat, rye, spelt, oats, barley, corn, sesame; fig cranberry walnut bread and brioche.

Among eclectic pastry offerings are a zucchini walnut loaf, a chai spice palmier and a gluten-free plum hazelnut cake.

The store's hours will be from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. on weekends.

